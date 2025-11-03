United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Dominion Realty Trust traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.1020, with a volume of 82782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.
United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85.
United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.91%.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
