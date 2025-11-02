Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.3%

ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.