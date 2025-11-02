Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

