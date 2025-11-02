Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,139 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a market cap of $352.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

