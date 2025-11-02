Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN). In a filing disclosed on October 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in IREN stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IREN alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 10/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) on 9/19/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 9/18/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 9/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 9/17/2025.

IREN Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IREN from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Institutional Trading of IREN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,877,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IREN by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.