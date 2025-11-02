QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,568,141,000 after buying an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,502 shares of company stock worth $27,472,615. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.95.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $180.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

