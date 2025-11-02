Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

