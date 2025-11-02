Tredje AP fonden Acquires 9,807 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,585,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

