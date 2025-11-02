Tredje AP fonden Purchases 71,220 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,220 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $140,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 21.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in CocaCola by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.1%

KO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $296.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.