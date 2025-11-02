Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

