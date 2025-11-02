Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,031,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.