Elm Partners Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $307.24 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

