iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.77.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

