Masco Corporation $MAS Stake Cut by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,727 shares during the quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

