Integrity Financial Corp WA Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

