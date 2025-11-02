Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324,460 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

