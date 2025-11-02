Regents Gate Capital LLP Invests $12.09 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,089,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises 4.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average is $236.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

