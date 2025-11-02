Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $204.18 and last traded at $200.47. Approximately 52,254,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 83,299,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.55.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $475.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

