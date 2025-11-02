PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $529,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $996,093. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

