Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Position Raised by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,991 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SCHG stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.