Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 7,216 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $47,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE BMY opened at $46.10 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.