The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Holdings Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after acquiring an additional 606,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 424,930 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9%

SHW opened at $344.86 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.29 and a 200-day moving average of $348.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

