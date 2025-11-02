Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 27,919 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $45,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 33,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $195.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

