Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,087 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.55.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $450.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

