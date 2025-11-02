Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 42,277 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,976,000 after acquiring an additional 433,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $149.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

