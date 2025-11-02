Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 12,160 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $32,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $883.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.80 and a 200 day moving average of $565.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.