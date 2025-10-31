Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.56 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

