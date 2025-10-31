Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF $EDOW

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 50,403 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

