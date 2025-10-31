Assetmark Inc. Buys 42,810 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock valued at $202,944,249. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 448.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

