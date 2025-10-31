HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 103.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $180.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Melius lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.