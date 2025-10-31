Willliam Iv Wallace Buys 2,250 Shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) CFO Willliam Iv Wallace acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $437,157.60. The trade was a 21.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:OBK opened at $34.84 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.79.
Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.62). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OBK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
