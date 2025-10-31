Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

