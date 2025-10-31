AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. $KTTA

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 15.8%
Shares of KTTA opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.
