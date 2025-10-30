Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,659,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,960.2% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 134,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,616,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after buying an additional 62,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.