739,128 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 739,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,765,000. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly makes up 5.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 708.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 98,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 13.3% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.1%

BATS ZALT opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $510.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

