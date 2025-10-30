Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $473.7420 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.66. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.