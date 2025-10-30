Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $578.5710 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,556. This trade represents a 96.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 386,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,556. This represents a 96.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,597,968 shares of company stock valued at $293,381,712 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.