Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Trimmed by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $218.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average of $205.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

