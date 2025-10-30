Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT Stock Position Raised by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 362,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,031 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 793,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 150,815 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 764,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

