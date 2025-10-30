Microvision (MVIS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.2250 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Microvision had a negative net margin of 3,470.59% and a negative return on equity of 146.46%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.
Microvision Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $361.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.70. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvision
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MVIS. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Microvision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
