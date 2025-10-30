Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 800.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Fluor Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.