FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 621,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 246,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 183,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,206,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of HODL stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $35.76.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

