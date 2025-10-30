Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.2% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 57.2% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $251.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ABBV opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

