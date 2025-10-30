Farmer Brothers (FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $86.2620 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $85.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.66 million. Farmer Brothers had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Farmer Brothers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Brothers Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Farmer Brothers has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Farmer Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmer Brothers has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 210.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 152.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 253.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

