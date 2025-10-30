Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $167.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.