FIGS (FIGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $142.3930 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.26%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. FIGS has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

In other news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 9,968 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $73,364.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 868,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,142.40. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $428,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,907,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,387.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,881 shares of company stock worth $1,572,520. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FIGS by 631.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

