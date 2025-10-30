D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $65,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

