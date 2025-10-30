Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Continental to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Continental has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Continental had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

