Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Continental to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CTTAY
Continental Stock Up 0.7%
Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Continental had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Continental
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.