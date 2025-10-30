FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 253,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.49.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

