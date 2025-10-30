FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL Stock Position Trimmed by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 621,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 702,145 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of GJUL opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.53. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.44.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

